The Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) take on the Miami Heat (19-14) as 6.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN. The matchup has a point total of 226.5.

Heat vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -6.5 226.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 226.5 points in 13 of 33 outings.

Miami's contests this season have a 225-point average over/under, 1.5 fewer points than this game's point total.

Miami has a 15-18-0 record against the spread this season.

The Heat have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (35.7%) in those games.

This season, Miami has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +200 on the moneyline.

Miami has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Heat vs Lakers Additional Info

Heat vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 19 55.9% 114.2 227.2 114.7 226.7 229.4 Heat 13 39.4% 113 227.2 112 226.7 222.0

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in its past 10 contests.

Five of the Heat's past 10 outings have gone over the total.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Miami has a lower winning percentage at home (.333, 5-10-0 record) than away (.556, 10-8-0).

The Heat's 113 points per game are just 1.7 fewer points than the 114.7 the Lakers allow to opponents.

Miami has put together a 10-6 ATS record and a 13-3 overall record in games it scores more than 114.7 points.

Heat vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Heat and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 15-18 3-3 16-17 Lakers 15-19 5-3 18-16

Heat vs. Lakers Point Insights

Heat Lakers 113 Points Scored (PG) 114.2 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 10-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-6 13-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 11-4 112 Points Allowed (PG) 114.7 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 16 12-11 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 10-5 16-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 12-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.