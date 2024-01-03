Heat vs. Lakers Injury Report Today - January 3
The Miami Heat (19-14) have five players on the injury report for their matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, January 3 at 10:00 PM ET.
The Heat's most recent contest on Monday ended in a 121-104 loss to the Clippers. Bam Adebayo scored a team-best 21 points for the Heat in the loss.
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Dru Smith
|SG
|Out For Season
|Knee
|4.3
|1.6
|1.6
|Jimmy Butler
|SF
|Questionable
|Foot
|21.0
|5.0
|4.5
|Josh Richardson
|SG
|Questionable
|Back
|10.0
|2.7
|3.0
|Haywood Highsmith
|SF
|Questionable
|Jaw
|6.0
|2.9
|1.4
|Caleb Martin
|SF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|11.0
|5.1
|2.3
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
Lakers Injuries: Gabe Vincent: Out (Knee), Cameron Reddish: Questionable (Groin), Rui Hachimura: Questionable (Calf), D'Angelo Russell: Questionable (Tailbone)
Heat vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN
