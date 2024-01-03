The Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) play the Miami Heat (19-14) on January 3, 2024. The matchup airs on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN.

Heat vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports

Heat vs Lakers Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat have shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 46.6% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.

Miami is 13-4 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Lakers are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 26th.

The Heat's 113.0 points per game are only 1.7 fewer points than the 114.7 the Lakers give up.

Miami has put together a 13-3 record in games it scores more than 114.7 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat score 116.7 points per game at home, 6.8 more than away (109.9). Defensively they allow 116.5 per game, 8.2 more than on the road (108.3).

Miami is allowing more points at home (116.5 per game) than away (108.3).

At home the Heat are averaging 26.5 assists per game, 1.0 more than away (25.5).

Heat Injuries