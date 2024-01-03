Player prop betting options for Anthony Davis, Bam Adebayo and others are available in the Los Angeles Lakers-Miami Heat matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday (starting at 10:00 PM ET).

Heat vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN Live Stream:

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Heat vs Lakers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -102) 10.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: +120)

The 22.5-point over/under for Adebayo on Wednesday is 0.5 higher than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 10.4 -- is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Adebayo averages four assists, 0.5 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Jaime Jaquez Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: -104) 1.5 (Over: +142)

Jaime Jaquez has racked up 13.7 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 2.8 points fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

He has pulled down 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (4.5).

Jaquez's season-long assist average -- 2.6 per game -- is 0.1 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (2.5).

Jaquez has hit 1.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -122) 12.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +114) 0.5 (Over: +138)

Wednesday's over/under for Davis is 28.5 points. That's 3.2 more than his season average of 25.3.

He has collected 12.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (12.5).

Davis' year-long assist average -- 3.2 per game -- is 0.3 assists lower than Wednesday's assist over/under (3.5).

Davis has averaged 0.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: -104) 1.5 (Over: +142)

LeBron James is putting up 25.3 points per game this season, 2.2 less than his points prop on Wednesday.

He averages the same number of rebounds as his prop bet on Wednesday (7.5).

James has picked up 7.4 assists per game, 1.1 fewer than Wednesday's over/under (8.5).

He drains 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet total on Wednesday (2.5).

