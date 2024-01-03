When the Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) and Miami Heat (19-14) play at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, Jaime Jaquez will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Heat vs. Lakers

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, BSSUN

Heat's Last Game

On Monday, in their most recent game, the Heat fell to the Clippers 121-104. With 21 points, Bam Adebayo was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bam Adebayo 21 15 4 0 0 0 Kevin Love 17 4 3 0 2 1 Duncan Robinson 15 1 2 0 0 3

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo gives the Heat 22 points, 10.4 boards and 4 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 1 block.

Jaquez's averages on the season are 13.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, making 50.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.

The Heat receive 14.6 points per game from Duncan Robinson, plus 2.8 boards and 3.1 assists.

Kyle Lowry gets the Heat 9.3 points, 3.6 boards and 4.1 assists per contest, plus 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Heat get 9.7 points, 6.6 boards and 2.6 assists per game from Kevin Love.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bam Adebayo 15 8.1 3 0.7 0.7 0 Jaime Jaquez 16.6 4.8 2.8 1.4 0.4 0.8 Tyler Herro 16.8 4.3 3 0.8 0.2 2.5 Duncan Robinson 14.3 2.7 3.6 0.7 0.2 3.3 Kevin Love 10.1 6.1 2.5 0.5 0.3 1.8

