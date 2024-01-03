Bam Adebayo, Top Heat Players to Watch vs. the Lakers - January 3
When the Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) and Miami Heat (19-14) play at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, Jaime Jaquez will be a player to watch.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Heat vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Heat's Last Game
On Monday, in their most recent game, the Heat fell to the Clippers 121-104. With 21 points, Bam Adebayo was their leading scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Bam Adebayo
|21
|15
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kevin Love
|17
|4
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Duncan Robinson
|15
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Heat Players to Watch
- Adebayo gives the Heat 22 points, 10.4 boards and 4 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 1 block.
- Jaquez's averages on the season are 13.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, making 50.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.
- The Heat receive 14.6 points per game from Duncan Robinson, plus 2.8 boards and 3.1 assists.
- Kyle Lowry gets the Heat 9.3 points, 3.6 boards and 4.1 assists per contest, plus 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- The Heat get 9.7 points, 6.6 boards and 2.6 assists per game from Kevin Love.
Watch Anthony Davis, Adebayo and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Bam Adebayo
|15
|8.1
|3
|0.7
|0.7
|0
|Jaime Jaquez
|16.6
|4.8
|2.8
|1.4
|0.4
|0.8
|Tyler Herro
|16.8
|4.3
|3
|0.8
|0.2
|2.5
|Duncan Robinson
|14.3
|2.7
|3.6
|0.7
|0.2
|3.3
|Kevin Love
|10.1
|6.1
|2.5
|0.5
|0.3
|1.8
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.