The Miami Heat, Jaime Jaquez included, take the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last time out, a 121-104 loss to the Clippers, Jaquez put up 15 points and four steals.

With prop bets available for Jaquez, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jaime Jaquez Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 13.7 16.6 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 4.8 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.8 PRA -- 20.2 24.2 PR -- 17.6 21.4 3PM 1.5 1.1 0.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Jaquez's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jaime Jaquez Insights vs. the Lakers

Jaquez has taken 10.5 shots per game this season and made 5.3 per game, which account for 12.3% and 13.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 1.1 threes per game, or 8.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Jaquez's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 103.3 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.6 per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams.

The Lakers are the 16th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 114.7 points per game.

On the glass, the Lakers are 23rd in the NBA, allowing 44.7 rebounds per contest.

The Lakers concede 27 assists per game, 21st-ranked in the NBA.

The Lakers are the 26th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 14.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jaime Jaquez vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2023 18 9 2 1 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.