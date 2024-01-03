Leon County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Leon County, Florida today, we've got the information.
Leon County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Potter's House Christian Academy at Florida State University School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
