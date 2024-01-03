How to Watch Miami (FL) vs. Clemson on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Watsco Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Miami (FL) vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ESPN
Miami (FL) Stats Insights
- The Hurricanes' 50.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.0 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (39.7%).
- This season, Miami (FL) has a 10-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 39.7% from the field.
- The Hurricanes are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 212th.
- The Hurricanes score 15.5 more points per game (84.7) than the Tigers allow (69.2).
- Miami (FL) is 9-1 when it scores more than 69.2 points.
Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Miami (FL) scored 8.2 more points per game at home (83.4) than on the road (75.2).
- At home, the Hurricanes gave up 72.9 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 69.0.
- Beyond the arc, Miami (FL) drained fewer triples on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (35.3%) than at home (39.3%) as well.
Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|La Salle
|W 84-77
|Watsco Center
|12/21/2023
|Stonehill
|W 97-59
|Watsco Center
|12/29/2023
|North Florida
|W 95-55
|Watsco Center
|1/3/2024
|Clemson
|-
|Watsco Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|Louisville
|-
|Watsco Center
