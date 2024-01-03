The Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Watsco Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Miami (FL) vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ESPN

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

The Hurricanes' 50.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.0 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (39.7%).

This season, Miami (FL) has a 10-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 39.7% from the field.

The Hurricanes are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 212th.

The Hurricanes score 15.5 more points per game (84.7) than the Tigers allow (69.2).

Miami (FL) is 9-1 when it scores more than 69.2 points.

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Miami (FL) scored 8.2 more points per game at home (83.4) than on the road (75.2).

At home, the Hurricanes gave up 72.9 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 69.0.

Beyond the arc, Miami (FL) drained fewer triples on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (35.3%) than at home (39.3%) as well.

Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule