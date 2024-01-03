Miami (FL) vs. Clemson: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 3
The Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Watsco Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Clemson vs. Miami (FL) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Miami (FL) vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Miami (FL) vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clemson Moneyline
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
Miami (FL) vs. Clemson Betting Trends
- Miami (FL) is 7-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Hurricanes have not covered the spread when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Clemson is 8-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Tigers and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight out of 12 times this season.
Miami (FL) Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- The Hurricanes were +3000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +5000, which is the 27th-biggest change in the country.
- The implied probability of Miami (FL) winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.