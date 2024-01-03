Wednesday's ACC slate includes the Miami Hurricanes (8-2, 1-0 ACC) facing the Clemson Tigers (9-1, 1-0 ACC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Miami (FL) vs. Clemson Game Information

Miami (FL) Players to Watch

  • Norchad Omier: 16.4 PTS, 9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Matthew Cleveland: 14.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Wooga Poplar: 16.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Nijel Pack: 12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Bensley Joseph: 8.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 1 BLK

Clemson Players to Watch

  • PJ Hall: 20.2 PTS, 7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.4 BLK
  • Ian Schieffelin: 9.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Joseph Girard III: 14.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Chase Hunter: 10.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • RJ Godfrey: 6.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK

Miami (FL) vs. Clemson Stat Comparison

Miami (FL) Rank Miami (FL) AVG Clemson AVG Clemson Rank
48th 82.4 Points Scored 78.5 104th
218th 72.3 Points Allowed 69.3 139th
223rd 35.6 Rebounds 38.2 114th
325th 6.9 Off. Rebounds 8.6 227th
80th 8.7 3pt Made 9.4 43rd
105th 14.7 Assists 17.3 31st
286th 13.1 Turnovers 10.2 56th

