The Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) are just 1.5-point underdogs as they attempt to build on a three-game home win streak when they square off against the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Watsco Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup's over/under is 155.5.

Miami (FL) vs. Clemson Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Coral Gables, Florida

Coral Gables, Florida Venue: Watsco Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clemson -1.5 155.5

Hurricanes Betting Records & Stats

Miami (FL) has played five games this season that have gone over 155.5 combined points scored.

Miami (FL)'s games this season have had an average of 154.4 points, 1.1 fewer points than this game's point total.

Miami (FL)'s ATS record is 4-5-0 this year.

Miami (FL) was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

This season, the Hurricanes have won one of their two games when they're the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

Miami (FL) has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Miami (FL) vs. Clemson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clemson 4 36.4% 82.3 167 69.2 139 147.2 Miami (FL) 5 55.6% 84.7 167 69.8 139 154.5

Additional Miami (FL) Insights & Trends

The Tigers beat the spread 11 times in 21 ACC games last year.

The Hurricanes score 15.5 more points per game (84.7) than the Tigers give up (69.2).

Miami (FL) has put together a 4-3 ATS record and a 9-1 overall record in games it scores more than 69.2 points.

Miami (FL) vs. Clemson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Clemson 8-3-0 4-3 8-3-0 Miami (FL) 4-5-0 0-1 5-4-0

Miami (FL) vs. Clemson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Clemson Miami (FL) 15-2 Home Record 16-1 5-6 Away Record 7-4 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 71.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

