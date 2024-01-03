Wednesday's game between the South Florida Bulls (9-5) and the Charlotte 49ers (8-5) at Yuengling Center has a projected final score of 64-60 based on our computer prediction, with South Florida coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on January 3.

The Bulls head into this matchup on the heels of a 70-61 win against SMU on Saturday.

South Florida vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN U

South Florida vs. Charlotte Score Prediction

Prediction: South Florida 64, Charlotte 60

Other AAC Predictions

South Florida Schedule Analysis

The Bulls' signature win this season came against the SMU Mustangs, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 109) in our computer rankings. The Bulls took home the 70-61 win at home on December 30.

The Bulls have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (four).

South Florida has eight wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the fifth-most in Division 1.

South Florida 2023-24 Best Wins

70-61 at home over SMU (No. 109) on December 30

76-61 at home over UT Arlington (No. 228) on November 6

56-55 at home over North Florida (No. 233) on November 19

83-57 at home over Grambling (No. 234) on November 13

61-32 over High Point (No. 278) on November 23

South Florida Leaders

Carla Brito: 9.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 42.9 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

9.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 42.9 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19) Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 7.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 42.0 FG%

7.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 42.0 FG% Vittoria Blasigh: 13.9 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 39.8 3PT% (39-for-98)

13.9 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 39.8 3PT% (39-for-98) Romi Levy: 8.5 PTS, 51.0 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

8.5 PTS, 51.0 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Daniela Gonzalez: 5.7 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)

South Florida Performance Insights

The Bulls have a +91 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.5 points per game. They're putting up 65.9 points per game to rank 188th in college basketball and are giving up 59.4 per contest to rank 87th in college basketball.

