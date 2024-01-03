The Miami Heat, Tyler Herro included, square off versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 121-104 loss to the Clippers (his last game) Herro produced 12 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals.

In this article, we break down Herro's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tyler Herro Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 23.4 22.0 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 5.9 Assists 4.5 4.5 4.6 PRA -- 33.4 32.5 PR -- 28.9 27.9 3PM 3.5 3.3 3.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Herro's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tyler Herro Insights vs. the Lakers

Herro is responsible for taking 10.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.1 per game.

He's attempted 7.9 threes per game, or 10.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Herro's Heat average 99.6 possessions per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams, while the Lakers are one of the league's fastest, ranking second with 103.3 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Lakers have allowed 114.7 points per game, which is 16th-best in the NBA.

The Lakers give up 44.7 rebounds per game, ranking 23rd in the league.

The Lakers give up 27.0 assists per game, 21st-ranked in the NBA.

The Lakers allow 14.1 made 3-pointers per contest, 26th-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Tyler Herro vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2023 34 22 5 5 2 0 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.