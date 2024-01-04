On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers square off with the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Aaron Ekblad going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Aaron Ekblad score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Ekblad stats and insights

Ekblad has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Golden Knights this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Ekblad has picked up two assists on the power play.

He has a 2.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are conceding 105 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Ekblad recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Coyotes 0 0 0 24:15 Away W 4-1 12/30/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 20:30 Home W 4-1 12/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:55 Home W 4-3 12/27/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 22:07 Away W 3-2 12/23/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 22:12 Home W 4-2 12/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:59 Home L 4-1 12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:07 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:29 Away L 4-0 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:07 Away L 4-0 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:40 Away W 5-2

Panthers vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

