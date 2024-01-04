The Florida Panthers, including Aaron Ekblad, take the ice Thursday against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Ekblad in the Panthers-Golden Knights game? Use our stats and information below.

Aaron Ekblad vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +160)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Ekblad Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Ekblad has a plus-minus of +7, while averaging 20:15 on the ice per game.

Ekblad has scored a goal in one of 20 games this season.

Ekblad has registered a point in a game five times this year out of 20 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In four of 20 games this season, Ekblad has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Ekblad has an implied probability of 38.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Ekblad going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Ekblad Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 105 total goals (2.8 per game) in the league.

The team's +18 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 20 Games 8 6 Points 3 1 Goals 1 5 Assists 2

