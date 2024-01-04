When the Florida Panthers play the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, will Aleksander Barkov Jr. find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Barkov stats and insights

Barkov has scored in 11 of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Golden Knights this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken four of them.

He has one goal on the power play, and also 10 assists.

He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 10.7% of them.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are conceding 105 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Barkov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Coyotes 1 0 1 20:22 Away W 4-1 12/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:08 Home W 4-1 12/29/2023 Rangers 3 0 3 20:28 Home W 4-3 12/27/2023 Lightning 3 0 3 19:04 Away W 3-2 12/23/2023 Golden Knights 2 0 2 22:07 Home W 4-2 12/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:08 Home L 4-1 12/18/2023 Flames 1 0 1 20:06 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 16:28 Away W 5-1 12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:43 Away L 4-0 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:42 Away L 4-0

Panthers vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

