Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on January 4?
When the Florida Panthers play the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, will Aleksander Barkov Jr. find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Barkov stats and insights
- Barkov has scored in 11 of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Golden Knights this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken four of them.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also 10 assists.
- He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 10.7% of them.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are conceding 105 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Barkov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|20:22
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/30/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:08
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/29/2023
|Rangers
|3
|0
|3
|20:28
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Lightning
|3
|0
|3
|19:04
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|0
|2
|22:07
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:08
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/18/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|20:06
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|16:28
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:43
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:42
|Away
|L 4-0
Panthers vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
