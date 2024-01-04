Aleksander Barkov Jr. will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Florida Panthers meet the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Prop bets for Barkov in that upcoming Panthers-Golden Knights game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Barkov Season Stats Insights

Barkov's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:06 per game on the ice, is +21.

In 11 of 34 games this season, Barkov has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Barkov has a point in 22 games this year (out of 34), including multiple points 13 times.

Barkov has an assist in 19 of 34 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

The implied probability that Barkov hits the over on his points prop total is 68.9%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 54.5% of Barkov going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Barkov Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 105 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+18) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 34 Games 8 39 Points 6 11 Goals 2 28 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.