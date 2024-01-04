Will Anton Lundell Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on January 4?
The Florida Panthers' upcoming contest versus the Vegas Golden Knights is slated for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Anton Lundell find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Anton Lundell score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
Lundell stats and insights
- In two of 33 games this season, Lundell has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Golden Knights this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 3.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have conceded 105 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Lundell recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:04
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/30/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:41
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:14
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:13
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:02
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|13:22
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:59
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|2
|0
|2
|16:35
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:54
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:06
|Home
|L 4-3
Panthers vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
