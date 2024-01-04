The Florida Panthers' upcoming contest versus the Vegas Golden Knights is slated for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Anton Lundell find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Anton Lundell score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Lundell stats and insights

In two of 33 games this season, Lundell has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Golden Knights this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 3.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 105 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Lundell recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:04 Away W 4-1 12/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:41 Home W 4-1 12/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:14 Home W 4-3 12/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:13 Away W 3-2 12/23/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:02 Home W 4-2 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:22 Away L 4-0 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:59 Away W 5-2 12/8/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 16:35 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:54 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:06 Home L 4-3

Panthers vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

