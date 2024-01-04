On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers go head to head against the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Brandon Montour going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Brandon Montour score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Montour stats and insights

  • Montour has scored in one of 21 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not scored versus the Golden Knights this season in one game (three shots).
  • Montour has picked up three assists on the power play.
  • Montour's shooting percentage is 2.0%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have conceded 105 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Montour recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Coyotes 0 0 0 23:37 Away W 4-1
12/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:56 Home W 4-1
12/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 25:19 Home W 4-3
12/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 20:19 Away W 3-2
12/23/2023 Golden Knights 2 0 2 20:33 Home W 4-2
12/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 23:45 Home L 4-1
12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:42 Away L 3-1
12/16/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 24:49 Away W 5-1
12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:18 Away L 4-0
12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 23:46 Away L 4-0

Panthers vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

