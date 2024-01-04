On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers go head to head against the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Brandon Montour going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brandon Montour score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Montour stats and insights

Montour has scored in one of 21 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored versus the Golden Knights this season in one game (three shots).

Montour has picked up three assists on the power play.

Montour's shooting percentage is 2.0%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 105 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Montour recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Coyotes 0 0 0 23:37 Away W 4-1 12/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:56 Home W 4-1 12/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 25:19 Home W 4-3 12/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 20:19 Away W 3-2 12/23/2023 Golden Knights 2 0 2 20:33 Home W 4-2 12/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 23:45 Home L 4-1 12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:42 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 24:49 Away W 5-1 12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:18 Away L 4-0 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 23:46 Away L 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.