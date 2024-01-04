Brandon Montour and the Florida Panthers will play the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, at T-Mobile Arena. Fancy a bet on Montour in the Panthers-Golden Knights matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Brandon Montour vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Montour Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Montour has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 23:17 on the ice per game.

Montour has scored a goal in one of 21 games this season.

In four of 21 games this year, Montour has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Montour has an assist in four of 21 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Montour's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

There is a 34.5% chance of Montour having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Montour Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 105 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+18) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 21 Games 8 6 Points 6 1 Goals 2 5 Assists 4

