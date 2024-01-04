Brevard County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Brevard County, Florida and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Brevard County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
American Heritage High School - Delray Beach at Palm Bay High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Melbourne, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cocoa Beach JrSr High School at Satellite High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Satellite Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.