The San Antonio Spurs (5-28) will try to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (24-10) on January 4, 2024 at Frost Bank Center.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.

Bucks vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bucks vs Spurs Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks make 50% of their shots from the field this season, which is one percentage point higher than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (49%).

In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 49% from the field, it is 17-3 overall.

The Bucks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 22nd.

The 124.8 points per game the Bucks average are just two more points than the Spurs allow (122.8).

Milwaukee has a 16-2 record when putting up more than 122.8 points.

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs are shooting 45.4% from the field, 1.7% lower than the 47.1% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.

San Antonio is 4-6 when it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.

The Spurs are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 23rd.

The Spurs score 8.8 fewer points per game (110.9) than the Bucks allow their opponents to score (119.7).

San Antonio has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 119.7 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Bucks have fared better at home this year, scoring 125.1 points per game, compared to 124.4 per game in away games.

In home games, Milwaukee is giving up 1.8 fewer points per game (118.9) than on the road (120.7).

When playing at home, the Bucks are draining 0.6 fewer three-pointers per game (14.1) than when playing on the road (14.7). They also own a lower three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to in away games (39.4%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Spurs are averaging more points at home (114.8 per game) than away (107.3). But they are also giving up more at home (124.6) than away (121.2).

San Antonio is allowing more points at home (124.6 per game) than away (121.2).

At home the Spurs are collecting 30.8 assists per game, 3.4 more than away (27.4).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jae Crowder Out Groin AJ Green Questionable Nose

Spurs Injuries