Should you wager on Carter Verhaeghe to find the back of the net when the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights go head to head on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Carter Verhaeghe score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Verhaeghe stats and insights

  • In 18 of 37 games this season, Verhaeghe has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Golden Knights this season, he has attempted three shots and scored one goal.
  • He has five goals on the power play, and also three assists.
  • Verhaeghe averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.0%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 105 total goals (2.8 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Verhaeghe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Coyotes 2 1 1 17:57 Away W 4-1
12/30/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 13:23 Home W 4-1
12/29/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 18:24 Home W 4-3
12/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:48 Away W 3-2
12/23/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 17:51 Home W 4-2
12/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:31 Home L 4-1
12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:46 Away L 3-1
12/16/2023 Oilers 3 2 1 15:44 Away W 5-1
12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 4-0
12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:04 Away L 4-0

Panthers vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

