Carter Verhaeghe will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights meet at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. Thinking about a wager on Verhaeghe? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights

Verhaeghe's plus-minus this season, in 17:37 per game on the ice, is +6.

Verhaeghe has scored a goal in 18 of 37 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Verhaeghe has a point in 22 games this year (out of 37), including multiple points 11 times.

Verhaeghe has posted an assist in a game 14 times this year in 37 games played, including multiple assists once.

Verhaeghe has an implied probability of 59.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 35.7% chance of Verhaeghe having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are giving up 105 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team's +18 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 37 Games 8 34 Points 4 19 Goals 2 15 Assists 2

