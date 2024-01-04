Can we count on Dmitry Kulikov finding the back of the net when the Florida Panthers clash with the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Dmitry Kulikov score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Kulikov stats and insights

Kulikov is yet to score through 34 games this season.

He has not scored against the Golden Knights this season in one game (two shots).

Kulikov has no points on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are giving up 105 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Kulikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:53 Away W 4-1 12/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:04 Home W 4-1 12/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:45 Home W 4-3 12/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:26 Away W 3-2 12/23/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:53 Home W 4-2 12/21/2023 Blues 1 0 1 16:18 Home L 4-1 12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:30 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:33 Away W 5-1 12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:33 Away L 4-0 12/8/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:28 Home W 3-1

Panthers vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

