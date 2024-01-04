Duval County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Duval County, Florida? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Duval County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Christ's Church Academy High School at Seacoast Christian HS
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
San Jose Prep at Global Outreach Charter Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St Augustine High School at Bishop Kenny High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Covenant School of Jacksonville at Old Plank Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eagle's View High School at Beaches Chapel School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Neptune Beach, FL
- Conference: 2A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
