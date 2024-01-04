The Florida Panthers' upcoming game versus the Vegas Golden Knights is set for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Evan Rodrigues score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Evan Rodrigues score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Rodrigues stats and insights

  • In five of 37 games this season, Rodrigues has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • He has not scored against the Golden Knights this season in one game (two shots).
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also four assists.
  • He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 7.8% of them.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 105 total goals (2.8 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.4 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Rodrigues recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:20 Away W 4-1
12/30/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 16:08 Home W 4-1
12/29/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 16:29 Home W 4-3
12/27/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 15:38 Away W 3-2
12/23/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:51 Home W 4-2
12/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:27 Home L 4-1
12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:40 Away L 3-1
12/16/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:02 Away W 5-1
12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:12 Away L 4-0
12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:53 Away L 4-0

Panthers vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

