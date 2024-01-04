Evan Rodrigues and the Florida Panthers will be in action on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vegas Golden Knights. Prop bets for Rodrigues in that upcoming Panthers-Golden Knights game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Evan Rodrigues vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Rodrigues Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Rodrigues has averaged 16:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +18.

Rodrigues has scored a goal in a game five times this season over 37 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Rodrigues has a point in 14 of 37 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Rodrigues has an assist in 13 of 37 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Rodrigues has an implied probability of 47.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Rodrigues going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Rodrigues Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 105 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+18) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 37 Games 4 24 Points 1 7 Goals 1 17 Assists 0

