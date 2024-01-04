The Jacksonville Dolphins (9-5, 0-0 ASUN) will aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when visiting the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-9, 0-0 ASUN) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Alico Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

FGCU vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

FGCU Stats Insights

The Eagles are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Dolphins allow to opponents.

FGCU is 4-3 when it shoots better than 41.8% from the field.

The Dolphins are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Eagles sit at 250th.

The Eagles score 68.4 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 73.8 the Dolphins allow.

FGCU has a 3-2 record when putting up more than 73.8 points.

FGCU Home & Away Comparison

At home, FGCU is scoring 9.6 more points per game (74.4) than it is away from home (64.8).

The Eagles are allowing 67.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 9.9 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (77.7).

In terms of total three-pointers made, FGCU has performed better in home games this year, averaging 8.8 per game, compared to 7.7 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it has posted a 32.8% three-point percentage at home and a 37.7% mark in away games.

FGCU Upcoming Schedule