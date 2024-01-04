FGCU vs. Jacksonville January 4 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Jacksonville Dolphins (4-8) meet the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (9-4) in a clash of ASUN squads at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday.
FGCU vs. Jacksonville Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
FGCU Players to Watch
- Uju Ezeudu: 12.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ajulu Thatha: 9.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Maddie Antenucci: 11.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Catherine Cairns: 10.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sofia Persson: 4.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Jacksonville Players to Watch
- Edyn Battle: 19.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Saniyah Craig: 12.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Jalisa Dunlap: 8.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sana'a Garrett: 4.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Breyanna Frazier: 5.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
