How to Watch the FGCU vs. Jacksonville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (10-4) will hope to end a three-game road skid when squaring off against the Jacksonville Dolphins (4-9) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Swisher Gymnasium, airing at 6:30 PM ET.
FGCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
FGCU vs. Jacksonville Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles average only 4.3 fewer points per game (74.4) than the Dolphins allow (78.7).
- When it scores more than 78.7 points, FGCU is 6-0.
- Jacksonville has a 4-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.4 points.
- The 67.5 points per game the Dolphins record are 9.4 more points than the Eagles give up (58.1).
- Jacksonville is 4-7 when scoring more than 58.1 points.
- When FGCU gives up fewer than 67.5 points, it is 9-2.
- The Dolphins are making 41.4% of their shots from the field, just 0.3% lower than the Eagles allow to opponents (41.7%).
- The Eagles shoot 42.9% from the field, just 1.3 lower than the Dolphins allow.
FGCU Leaders
- Uju Ezeudu: 12.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 50 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51)
- Ajulu Thatha: 9.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (12-for-38)
- Maddie Antenucci: 11.4 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (21-for-58)
- Catherine Cairns: 10.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.7 FG%, 37 3PT% (27-for-73)
- Sofia Persson: 4.9 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 18.9 3PT% (7-for-37)
FGCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Drexel
|W 61-35
|Alico Arena
|12/21/2023
|Southern Miss
|W 78-62
|Alico Arena
|12/28/2023
|Webber International
|W 106-42
|Alico Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Jacksonville
|-
|Swisher Gymnasium
|1/6/2024
|@ North Florida
|-
|UNF Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ Stetson
|-
|Edmunds Center
