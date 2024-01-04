Thursday's contest between the SMU Mustangs (6-6) and Florida Atlantic Owls (5-7) at Moody Coliseum has a projected final score of 72-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored SMU, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on January 4.

The Owls head into this matchup on the heels of a 65-53 loss to UAB on Saturday.

Florida Atlantic vs. SMU Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Florida Atlantic vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 72, Florida Atlantic 57

Other AAC Predictions

Florida Atlantic Schedule Analysis

On December 18, the Owls picked up their best win of the season, a 59-58 victory over the UCF Knights, a top 100 team (No. 83), according to our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Florida Atlantic is 2-3 (.400%) -- tied for the 45th-most defeats.

Florida Atlantic 2023-24 Best Wins

59-58 on the road over UCF (No. 83) on December 18

84-75 on the road over North Florida (No. 232) on November 13

50-39 at home over Stetson (No. 296) on November 20

80-57 at home over Chicago State (No. 356) on November 17

Florida Atlantic Leaders

Janeta Rozentale: 10.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 46.5 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15)

10.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 46.5 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15) Jada Moore: 11.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.9 FG%

11.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.9 FG% Mya Perry: 12.5 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 46 3PT% (29-for-63)

12.5 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 46 3PT% (29-for-63) Aniya Hubbard: 18.2 PTS, 2 STL, 48.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

18.2 PTS, 2 STL, 48.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Rose Caverly: 3.8 PTS, 21.4 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

The Owls have been outscored by 2.2 points per game (posting 59.8 points per game, 278th in college basketball, while giving up 62 per contest, 134th in college basketball) and have a -27 scoring differential.

In 2023-24 the Owls are averaging 1.1 more points per game at home (61.3) than on the road (60.2).

Florida Atlantic is allowing fewer points at home (55.3 per game) than on the road (67.4).

