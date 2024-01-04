Thursday's contest that pits the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (12-0) versus the Florida Gators (9-3) at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-63 in favor of South Carolina, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

The Gators enter this matchup on the heels of a 73-36 win over Winthrop on Saturday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida How to Watch on TV: Fubo Sports US

Fubo Sports US Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 79, Florida 63

Florida Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season on December 20, the Gators took down the Michigan Wolverines, a top 50 team (No. 39) in our computer rankings, by a score of 82-65.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Gators are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most victories.

Florida has two Quadrant 2 wins, tied for the 18th-most in the nation. But it also has three Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 16th-most.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Florida 2023-24 Best Wins

82-65 over Michigan (No. 39) on December 20

68-58 on the road over Georgia Tech (No. 58) on November 29

83-81 over Columbia (No. 61) on November 22

52-49 over Purdue (No. 67) on November 20

83-69 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 210) on November 9

Florida Leaders

Aliyah Matharu: 19.0 PTS, 2.4 STL, 45.3 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (21-for-75)

19.0 PTS, 2.4 STL, 45.3 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (21-for-75) Ra Shaya Kyle: 13.3 PTS, 10.1 REB, 59.1 FG%

13.3 PTS, 10.1 REB, 59.1 FG% Leilani Correa: 13.3 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (16-for-55)

13.3 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (16-for-55) Laila Reynolds: 9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 55.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)

9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 55.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8) Jeriah Warren: 4.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators have a +201 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.8 points per game. They're putting up 79.8 points per game to rank 34th in college basketball and are allowing 63.0 per outing to rank 157th in college basketball.

On offense, the Gators score 81.0 points per game when playing at home, compared to 83.8 points per game when playing on the road.

When playing at home, Florida is surrendering 3.9 fewer points per game (60.6) than away from home (64.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.