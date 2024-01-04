The Florida Gators (9-3) carry a three-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-0), winners of 12 straight. It begins at 7:00 PM ET (on SEC Network) on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
  • TV: Fubo Sports US
Florida vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison

  • The Gamecocks put up an average of 90.9 points per game, 27.9 more points than the 63 the Gators give up.
  • South Carolina has put together a 12-0 record in games it scores more than 63 points.
  • Florida's record is 9-2 when it allows fewer than 90.9 points.
  • The Gators record 79.8 points per game, 30 more points than the 49.8 the Gamecocks allow.
  • When Florida totals more than 49.8 points, it is 9-3.
  • When South Carolina allows fewer than 79.8 points, it is 12-0.
  • This year the Gators are shooting 46.2% from the field, 17.9% higher than the Gamecocks give up.
  • The Gamecocks shoot 51.8% from the field, 15.5% higher than the Gators allow.

Florida Leaders

  • Aliyah Matharu: 19 PTS, 2.4 STL, 45.3 FG%, 28 3PT% (21-for-75)
  • Ra Shaya Kyle: 13.3 PTS, 10.1 REB, 59.1 FG%
  • Leilani Correa: 13.3 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (16-for-55)
  • Laila Reynolds: 9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 55.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8)
  • Jeriah Warren: 4.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

Florida Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 @ Gardner-Webb W 115-37 Paul Porter Arena
12/20/2023 Michigan W 82-65 Spectrum Center
12/30/2023 Winthrop W 73-36 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
1/4/2024 South Carolina - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
1/7/2024 @ Vanderbilt - Memorial Gymnasium
1/11/2024 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena

