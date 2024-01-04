The Florida Gators (9-3) carry a three-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-0), winners of 12 straight. It begins at 7:00 PM ET (on SEC Network) on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida TV: Fubo Sports US

Florida vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Gamecocks put up an average of 90.9 points per game, 27.9 more points than the 63 the Gators give up.

South Carolina has put together a 12-0 record in games it scores more than 63 points.

Florida's record is 9-2 when it allows fewer than 90.9 points.

The Gators record 79.8 points per game, 30 more points than the 49.8 the Gamecocks allow.

When Florida totals more than 49.8 points, it is 9-3.

When South Carolina allows fewer than 79.8 points, it is 12-0.

This year the Gators are shooting 46.2% from the field, 17.9% higher than the Gamecocks give up.

The Gamecocks shoot 51.8% from the field, 15.5% higher than the Gators allow.

Florida Leaders

Aliyah Matharu: 19 PTS, 2.4 STL, 45.3 FG%, 28 3PT% (21-for-75)

19 PTS, 2.4 STL, 45.3 FG%, 28 3PT% (21-for-75) Ra Shaya Kyle: 13.3 PTS, 10.1 REB, 59.1 FG%

13.3 PTS, 10.1 REB, 59.1 FG% Leilani Correa: 13.3 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (16-for-55)

13.3 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (16-for-55) Laila Reynolds: 9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 55.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8)

9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 55.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8) Jeriah Warren: 4.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

Florida Schedule