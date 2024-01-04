The Vegas Golden Knights (22-11-5) host the Florida Panthers (23-12-2, winners of five straight) at T-Mobile Arena. The contest on Thursday, January 4 starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS.

The Panthers are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games, putting up 26 total goals (eight power-play goals on 35 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 22.9%). They have conceded 22 goals to their opponents.

Before watching this matchup, here's our pick for which club will secure the win in Thursday's hockey action.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this game expects a final tally of Golden Knights 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-115)

Golden Knights (-115) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Golden Knights (+1.5)

Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers (23-12-2 overall) have posted a record of 2-2-4 in contests that have required OT this season.

Florida has earned 19 points (9-2-1) in its 12 games decided by one goal.

This season the Panthers registered just one goal in five games and they finished 0-4-1 in those matchups.

Florida has earned five points (2-1-1 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Panthers have earned 42 points in their 24 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Florida has scored a lone power-play goal in 13 games and registered 20 points with a record of 10-3-0.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 16-11-2 (34 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents six times this season, and earned 10 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 13th 3.24 Goals Scored 3 20th 7th 2.76 Goals Allowed 2.51 3rd 7th 32.4 Shots 34.1 1st 13th 30 Shots Allowed 26.9 3rd 12th 22.22% Power Play % 20% 18th 11th 81.82% Penalty Kill % 83.33% 7th

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

