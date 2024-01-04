Should you bet on Gustav Forsling to score a goal when the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights go head to head on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Gustav Forsling score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsling stats and insights

  • In five of 37 games this season, Forsling has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Golden Knights this season, he has scored one goal on five shots.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Forsling's shooting percentage is 6.0%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 105 total goals (2.8 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Forsling recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Coyotes 1 1 0 18:25 Away W 4-1
12/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:11 Home W 4-1
12/29/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 21:41 Home W 4-3
12/27/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 24:42 Away W 3-2
12/23/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 19:14 Home W 4-2
12/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:09 Home L 4-1
12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 21:01 Away L 3-1
12/16/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:41 Away W 5-1
12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 23:32 Away L 4-0
12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:50 Away L 4-0

Panthers vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

