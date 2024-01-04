Hamilton County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Hamilton County, Florida is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hamilton County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Union County High School at Hamilton County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Jasper, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
