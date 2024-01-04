Holmes County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Holmes County, Florida today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Holmes County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Altha Public School at Holmes County High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Bonifay, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bethlehem High School at Ponce de Leon HS
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Ponce de Leon, FL
- Conference: 1A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
