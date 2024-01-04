How to Watch Jacksonville vs. FGCU on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Jacksonville Dolphins (9-5, 0-0 ASUN) travel to face the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-9, 0-0 ASUN) after dropping three road games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Jacksonville vs. FGCU Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
- Austin Peay vs Bellarmine (6:30 PM ET | January 4)
- Lipscomb vs Eastern Kentucky (7:00 PM ET | January 4)
- North Florida vs Stetson (7:00 PM ET | January 4)
Jacksonville Stats Insights
- The Dolphins are shooting 45% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 44.2% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.
- Jacksonville is 8-1 when it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.
- The Dolphins are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 163rd.
- The Dolphins average just 3.6 more points per game (75.5) than the Eagles give up to opponents (71.9).
- Jacksonville is 8-1 when it scores more than 71.9 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison
- At home Jacksonville is putting up 84.2 points per game, 18.3 more than it is averaging away (65.9).
- At home the Dolphins are giving up 55.5 points per game, 31.6 fewer points than they are on the road (87.1).
- Beyond the arc, Jacksonville makes fewer 3-pointers on the road (4.6 per game) than at home (7.7), and shoots a lower percentage away (25.2%) than at home (32.9%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|UL Monroe
|W 75-65
|Swisher Gymnasium
|12/21/2023
|@ Purdue
|L 100-57
|Mackey Arena
|12/30/2023
|Erskine
|W 79-52
|Swisher Gymnasium
|1/4/2024
|@ FGCU
|-
|Alico Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Stetson
|-
|Edmunds Center
|1/12/2024
|@ North Florida
|-
|UNF Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.