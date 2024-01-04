The Jacksonville Dolphins (9-5, 0-0 ASUN) travel to face the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-9, 0-0 ASUN) after dropping three road games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Jacksonville vs. FGCU Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Jacksonville Stats Insights

The Dolphins are shooting 45% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 44.2% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.

Jacksonville is 8-1 when it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.

The Dolphins are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 163rd.

The Dolphins average just 3.6 more points per game (75.5) than the Eagles give up to opponents (71.9).

Jacksonville is 8-1 when it scores more than 71.9 points.

Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison

At home Jacksonville is putting up 84.2 points per game, 18.3 more than it is averaging away (65.9).

At home the Dolphins are giving up 55.5 points per game, 31.6 fewer points than they are on the road (87.1).

Beyond the arc, Jacksonville makes fewer 3-pointers on the road (4.6 per game) than at home (7.7), and shoots a lower percentage away (25.2%) than at home (32.9%) as well.

Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule