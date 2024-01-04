Thursday's ASUN schedule includes the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (4-9, 0-0 ASUN) versus the Jacksonville Dolphins (8-5, 0-0 ASUN), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Jacksonville vs. FGCU Game Information

Jacksonville Players to Watch

Robert McCray: 17.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

FGCU Players to Watch

Keeshawn Kellman: 12.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.2 BLK

Jacksonville vs. FGCU Stat Comparison

FGCU Rank FGCU AVG Jacksonville AVG Jacksonville Rank 317th 67.4 Points Scored 75.2 178th 209th 71.9 Points Allowed 75.5 288th 246th 35 Rebounds 40.8 41st 152nd 9.5 Off. Rebounds 10.5 80th 208th 7.2 3pt Made 5.9 308th 287th 11.9 Assists 11.5 307th 172nd 11.7 Turnovers 15 350th

