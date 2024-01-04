Will Jonah Gadjovich Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on January 4?
When the Florida Panthers square off against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, will Jonah Gadjovich score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Jonah Gadjovich score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Gadjovich stats and insights
- Gadjovich is yet to score through nine games this season.
- In one game versus the Golden Knights this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- Gadjovich has no points on the power play.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are giving up 105 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Gadjovich recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|6:37
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|9:12
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/30/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|8:41
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|6:42
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/27/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|4:55
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|8:17
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|6:09
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|3:27
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|6:20
|Away
|W 2-1
Panthers vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
