When the Florida Panthers square off against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, will Jonah Gadjovich score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jonah Gadjovich score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gadjovich stats and insights

Gadjovich is yet to score through nine games this season.

In one game versus the Golden Knights this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Gadjovich has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are giving up 105 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Gadjovich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/8/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 6:37 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:12 Home W 5-4 11/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 8:41 Away W 5-1 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 6:42 Away L 2-1 SO 11/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 4:55 Away W 5-0 11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:17 Home L 3-0 11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 6:09 Home L 3-1 11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 3:27 Home W 5-3 11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 6:20 Away W 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.