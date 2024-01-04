Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers will face the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, at T-Mobile Arena. Fancy a bet on Tkachuk? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

Tkachuk's plus-minus this season, in 18:54 per game on the ice, is 0.

Tkachuk has a goal in six games this year through 37 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 20 of 37 games this year, Tkachuk has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Tkachuk has an assist in 15 of 37 games this season, with multiple assists on seven occasions.

Tkachuk's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 65.4% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 48.8% of Tkachuk going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 105 total goals (2.8 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+18) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 37 Games 8 28 Points 6 6 Goals 2 22 Assists 4

