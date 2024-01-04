The Boston College Eagles (8-6) will be looking to continue a five-game home winning run when taking on the Miami Hurricanes (10-2) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Miami (FL) vs. Boston College Scoring Comparison

The Hurricanes put up an average of 71.7 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 65 the Eagles allow to opponents.

Miami (FL) is 8-1 when it scores more than 65 points.

Boston College has an 8-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.7 points.

The Eagles average 22.6 more points per game (77.9) than the Hurricanes give up (55.3).

Boston College is 8-6 when scoring more than 55.3 points.

Miami (FL) is 10-2 when allowing fewer than 77.9 points.

This year the Eagles are shooting 46% from the field, 8.7% higher than the Hurricanes concede.

The Hurricanes shoot 47% from the field, 2.4% higher than the Eagles concede.

Miami (FL) Leaders

Jasmyne Roberts: 10.9 PTS, 2 STL, 45.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

10.9 PTS, 2 STL, 45.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33) Shayeann Day-Wilson: 9.3 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (15-for-43)

9.3 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (15-for-43) Jaida Patrick: 8.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30)

8.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30) Lashae Dwyer: 7.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

7.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Ja'Leah Williams: 8 PTS, 2.1 STL, 49.3 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miami (FL) Schedule