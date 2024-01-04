Will Niko Mikkola Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on January 4?
On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers square off with the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Niko Mikkola going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Niko Mikkola score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Mikkola stats and insights
- Mikkola has scored in two of 37 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not scored against the Golden Knights this season in one game (zero shots).
- Mikkola has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 105 total goals (2.8 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Mikkola recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:33
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/30/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:56
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/29/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|21:23
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|21:12
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|20:18
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|21:24
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:23
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|22:07
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:51
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:45
|Away
|L 4-0
Panthers vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
