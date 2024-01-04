Thursday's contest between the Stetson Hatters (8-6, 0-0 ASUN) and the North Florida Ospreys (7-8, 0-0 ASUN) at Edmunds Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-69 and heavily favors Stetson to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

North Florida vs. Stetson Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: DeLand, Florida

DeLand, Florida Venue: Edmunds Center

North Florida vs. Stetson Score Prediction

Prediction: Stetson 79, North Florida 69

Spread & Total Prediction for North Florida vs. Stetson

Computer Predicted Spread: Stetson (-10.6)

Stetson (-10.6) Computer Predicted Total: 148.3

Stetson's record against the spread this season is 7-4-0, and North Florida's is 6-6-0. A total of seven out of the Hatters' games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Ospreys' games have gone over. In the past 10 contests, Stetson is 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall while North Florida has gone 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Other ASUN Predictions

North Florida Performance Insights

The Ospreys have a +24 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.6 points per game. They're putting up 76.8 points per game, 143rd in college basketball, and are allowing 75.2 per outing to rank 280th in college basketball.

North Florida ranks 177th in the country at 36.7 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 37.7 its opponents average.

North Florida knocks down 12.3 three-pointers per game (second-most in college basketball), 6.3 more than its opponents.

North Florida forces 11.9 turnovers per game (193rd in college basketball) while committing 11.7 (179th in college basketball).

