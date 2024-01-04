The Stetson Hatters (8-6, 0-0 ASUN) will host the North Florida Ospreys (7-8, 0-0 ASUN) after winning six straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

North Florida vs. Stetson Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida

Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida TV: ESPN+

North Florida Stats Insights

This season, North Florida has a 6-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.1% from the field.

The Ospreys are the 175th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hatters sit at 191st.

The Ospreys score an average of 76.8 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 70.1 the Hatters give up to opponents.

North Florida has put together a 5-4 record in games it scores more than 70.1 points.

North Florida Home & Away Comparison

At home North Florida is putting up 82.9 points per game, 13 more than it is averaging away (69.9).

The Ospreys allow 66.1 points per game at home, and 85.6 on the road.

North Florida sinks more 3-pointers at home (12.8 per game) than away (11.9). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than away (32.9%).

North Florida Upcoming Schedule