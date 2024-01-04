The Stetson Hatters (8-6, 0-0 ASUN) will host the North Florida Ospreys (7-8, 0-0 ASUN) after winning six straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

North Florida vs. Stetson Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

North Florida Stats Insights

  • This season, North Florida has a 6-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.1% from the field.
  • The Ospreys are the 175th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hatters sit at 191st.
  • The Ospreys score an average of 76.8 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 70.1 the Hatters give up to opponents.
  • North Florida has put together a 5-4 record in games it scores more than 70.1 points.

North Florida Home & Away Comparison

  • At home North Florida is putting up 82.9 points per game, 13 more than it is averaging away (69.9).
  • The Ospreys allow 66.1 points per game at home, and 85.6 on the road.
  • North Florida sinks more 3-pointers at home (12.8 per game) than away (11.9). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than away (32.9%).

North Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 @ Florida State L 91-75 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/22/2023 @ Georgia L 78-60 Stegeman Coliseum
12/29/2023 @ Miami (FL) L 95-55 Watsco Center
1/4/2024 @ Stetson - Edmunds Center
1/6/2024 @ FGCU - Alico Arena
1/12/2024 Jacksonville - UNF Arena

