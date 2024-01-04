Thursday's ASUN schedule includes the Stetson Hatters (7-5, 0-0 ASUN) playing the North Florida Ospreys (7-6, 0-0 ASUN) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Florida vs. Stetson Game Information

North Florida Players to Watch

Chaz Lanier: 16.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Ametri Moss: 11.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Dorian James: 9.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Nate Lliteras: 8.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Jah Nze: 8.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Stetson Players to Watch

Jalen Blackmon: 22.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

22.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Stephan D. Swenson: 10.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 6.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 6.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Aubin Gateretse: 11.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.0 STL, 1.8 BLK

11.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.0 STL, 1.8 BLK Alec Oglesby: 10.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Treyton Thompson: 5.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

North Florida vs. Stetson Stat Comparison

Stetson Rank Stetson AVG North Florida AVG North Florida Rank 92nd 78.8 Points Scored 79.8 75th 127th 68.7 Points Allowed 73.5 245th 117th 38.1 Rebounds 37.5 145th 152nd 9.5 Off. Rebounds 10.0 113th 15th 10.2 3pt Made 12.5 1st 49th 16.3 Assists 13.8 166th 118th 11.1 Turnovers 11.5 154th

