The Stetson Hatters (5-9) travel to face the North Florida Ospreys (6-8) after dropping seven consecutive road games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

North Florida vs. Stetson Scoring Comparison

The Hatters score 9.4 fewer points per game (58.5) than the Ospreys allow their opponents to score (67.9).

Stetson is 4-0 when it scores more than 67.9 points.

North Florida has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 58.5 points.

The Ospreys average 8.3 more points per game (69.4) than the Hatters give up (61.1).

North Florida is 4-4 when scoring more than 61.1 points.

When Stetson gives up fewer than 69.4 points, it is 5-6.

The Ospreys are making 42.6% of their shots from the field, 3.1% higher than the Hatters allow to opponents (39.5%).

The Hatters' 36.2 shooting percentage is seven lower than the Ospreys have conceded.

North Florida Leaders

Kaila Rougier: 11.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (21-for-73)

11.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (21-for-73) Jayla Adams: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.9 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54)

9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.9 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54) Emma Broermann: 8.8 PTS, 57.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

8.8 PTS, 57.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Lyric Swann: 11.3 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (30-for-85)

11.3 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (30-for-85) Selma Eklund: 7.2 PTS, 53.7 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Florida Schedule