For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Oliver Ekman-Larsson a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Oliver Ekman-Larsson score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Ekman-Larsson stats and insights

Ekman-Larsson has scored in seven of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Golden Knights this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

On the power play he has one goal, plus six assists.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 12.1% of them.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 105 total goals (2.8 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Ekman-Larsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:36 Away W 4-1 12/30/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 17:31 Home W 4-1 12/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:39 Home W 4-3 12/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:58 Away W 3-2 12/23/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:05 Home W 4-2 12/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:06 Home L 4-1 12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:06 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 19:08 Away W 5-1 12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:35 Away L 4-0 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:11 Away L 4-0

Panthers vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

