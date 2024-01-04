The Florida Panthers' (23-12-2) injury report has just one player listed ahead of a Thursday, January 4 game against the Vegas Golden Knights (22-11-5) at T-Mobile Arena, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET.

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jonah Gadjovich LW Questionable Illness

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Kaedan Korczak D Out Lower Body Shea Theodore D Out Upper Body Adin Hill G Out Undisclosed Ben Hutton D Out Upper Body

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

Paradise, Nevada Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Panthers Season Insights

The Panthers' 111 goals on the season (three per game) rank them 19th in the league.

Florida gives up 2.5 goals per game (93 total), the fourth-fewest in the NHL.

Their +18 goal differential is eighth-best in the league.

Golden Knights Season Insights

Vegas has scored the eighth-most goals in the NHL (123 total, 3.2 per game).

It has the league's eighth-best goal differential at +18.

