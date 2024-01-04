Panthers vs. Golden Knights Injury Report Today - January 4
The Florida Panthers' (23-12-2) injury report has just one player listed ahead of a Thursday, January 4 game against the Vegas Golden Knights (22-11-5) at T-Mobile Arena, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET.
Florida Panthers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jonah Gadjovich
|LW
|Questionable
|Illness
Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Kaedan Korczak
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Shea Theodore
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Adin Hill
|G
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Ben Hutton
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
Panthers Season Insights
- The Panthers' 111 goals on the season (three per game) rank them 19th in the league.
- Florida gives up 2.5 goals per game (93 total), the fourth-fewest in the NHL.
- Their +18 goal differential is eighth-best in the league.
Golden Knights Season Insights
- Vegas has scored the eighth-most goals in the NHL (123 total, 3.2 per game).
- It has the league's eighth-best goal differential at +18.
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-115)
|Panthers (-105)
|6
